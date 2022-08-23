LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - A Lincoln County corrections deputy was left with a broken arm after two inmates rushed him before continuing on a violent spree through the jail.
The two convicts, including Cody Magruder, attacked the guard as he made his rounds Monday night around 8 p.m.
After breaking the deputy's arm, Magruder and the second inmate stormed the jail's communications center where they took on another deputy.
Magruder was able to escape while the second inmate was subdued.
Agencies from Spokane County and Airway Heights assisted in the search for Magruder. K9 and air units lead deputies to search the Davenport and Reardan areas.
On Tuesday, a citizen saw someone matching Magruder's description walking along SR-28. They called it in and waited until deputies arrived to find the escapee hiding in the tall grass.
Last Updated: August 23 at 1:00 p.m.
Deputies in Davenport have arrested escaped convict Cody Magruder.
Magruder was found just south of Davenport after witnesses reported saw him and called it in.
He is being booked into Lincoln County Jail on multiple felony charges.
Last Updated: August 23 at 11:00 a.m.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 37-year-old Cody Magruder, an inmate who escaped from the county jail in Davenport. Right now, a K9 unit is searching for him in the area.
If you see him, you're asked to call 911 immediately. The man has brown hair and blue eyes.