Leo Rodriguez arrested for eluding police, outstanding warrants

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after they say both eluded police, abandoned their cars and ran off on foot.

Police say early Thursday morning a Washington State Patrol Trooper had activated his lights to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation when the suspect fled. The suspect attempted to go around a railroad crossing and then abandoned the car with flat tires.

Lincoln County Deputies and WSP searched the area and located the suspect who was trying to hide in a field. He was arrested and booking into the Lincoln County Jail on felony charges.

Later Thursday, police watched a man known to be a felon, Leo Rodriguez, park outside the Lincoln County Courthouse in a green sedan. Police say when he realized law enforcement was watching him, he drove off.

Police say they tried following Rodriguez but lost him as he drove recklessly through town. A nearby school was put into lockdown as a safety proceduce after reporting the suspect driving at a high rate of speed in the area.

Minutes later, police say they got a call that a green car drove into a woman's yard and then jumped the fence.

Deputies responded and used a drone in effort to search a large field.

A deputy then found the suspect hiding under an old abandoned car in deep grass and mud. He was also arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail.

