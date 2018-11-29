Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after they say both eluded police, abandoned their cars and ran off on foot.
Police say early Thursday morning a Washington State Patrol Trooper had activated his lights to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation when the suspect fled. The suspect attempted to go around a railroad crossing and then abandoned the car with flat tires.
Lincoln County Deputies and WSP searched the area and located the suspect who was trying to hide in a field. He was arrested and booking into the Lincoln County Jail on felony charges.
Later Thursday, police watched a man known to be a felon, Leo Rodriguez, park outside the Lincoln County Courthouse in a green sedan. Police say when he realized law enforcement was watching him, he drove off.
Police say they tried following Rodriguez but lost him as he drove recklessly through town. A nearby school was put into lockdown as a safety proceduce after reporting the suspect driving at a high rate of speed in the area.
Minutes later, police say they got a call that a green car drove into a woman's yard and then jumped the fence.
Deputies responded and used a drone in effort to search a large field.
A deputy then found the suspect hiding under an old abandoned car in deep grass and mud. He was also arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail.