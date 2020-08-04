Update: The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the child has been located safely by the Wilbur Fire personnel.
Previous coverage:
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Lincoln County authorities are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl in the Wilbur area Tuesday afternoon.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department are looking for the 3-year-old girl who they say walked off in the town of Wilbur in the area of SW Alder St. The LCSO says she is wearing jean shorts.
Please contact the LCSO if you see the young girl at
(509) 725-3501.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.