DAVENPORT, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for a $50,000 warrant.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Wiza Nyasulu's warrant is for harassment - threats to kill (domestic violence) out of Lincoln County Superior Court.
He's described as a 6"1', 319 lb black man with brown eyes and black hair. He was last known to be in the Arlington area.
If you have any information about Nyasulu, contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at (509)725-3501.
