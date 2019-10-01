The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a pickup involved in an incident where an occupant pulled a shotgun on another driver.
A citizen told the Sheriff's Office they saw a white pickup truck stopped just east of Davenport near Highway 2 and Bennett Road. The citizen said the truck's lights were flashing so they stopped to see if the occupants needed help. The citizen said that's when a white man jumped out of the pickup and pointed a shotgun at them.
Deputies searched the area but didn't find the pickup. The Sheriff's Office believes there are two young white men with the pickup.
The pickup is described as a white Ford with an American flag in the bed. If you see the pickup, call 9-1-1. Do not approach the vehicle.