LINCOLN COUNTY - Along with a number of Washington state sheriffs, Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers announced he will be instructing his deputies not to enforce I-1639.
In a Facebook post that was published Monday afternoon, he said that not only is the initiative unconstitutional, but there is nothing for law enforcement to enforce.
The Facebook post said, "The Sheriff has no role in the sales of semi-automatic rifles, therefore I have nothing to enforce. In addition we will not be going into people’s houses to determine what safe storage means."
Magers says that he agrees with other county sheriffs and he nor his deputies will be enforcing 1639 while the, "constitutional validity remains in argument at the courts level."
He says over 75% of Lincoln County voted against 1639.
Magers says that if the courts uphold the initiative, he will consult with the Lincoln County prosecutor for further course of actions.