LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Sergeant Michael Stauffer.
"R.I.P. Sergeant Michael Stauffer you will be missed sir!" The LCSO wrote in a post on Tuesday. "L9 and his family are in our prayers. E.O.W.042020."
Other law enforcement agencies offered their condolences to the Sheriff's Office and Stauffer's family.
"To the men and women of the Lincoln Co Sheriff's Office," Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer Jeff Sevigney wrote. "We stand with you during this difficult time. Thank you for your service Sgt. Stauffer."
To the men and women of the Lincoln Co Sheriff’s Office— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) April 21, 2020
We stand with you during this difficult time.
Thank you for your service Sgt. Stauffer #BlueFamily
The Washington State Fraternal Order of Police say Stauffer was the President of Inland Empire Lodge #8.
"Mike was an advocate for the FOP and was a full believer in our overall mission," the FOP said. "He will be deeply missed by his agency, community and the FOP."
Details for services are unknown at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.