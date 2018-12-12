Update: CLARKSTON, Wash. - The Clarkston School District has announced that classes will resume Thursday for students at Lincoln Middle School and Heights Elementary School after a reported bomb threat.
Students had reported finding a bomb threat within the Lincoln Middle School campus Wednesday and reported it to administration. Law enforcement were immediately contacted.
Students were evacuated from the middle school and the adjacent Heights Elementary School at 12:15 p.m. and taken to Life Center Church.
Students were released to parents and guardians. Remaining students were taken home by district transportation.
The building was cleared for re-entry at approximately 2:00 p.m.. Extracurricular activities at Lincoln Middle School were canceled Wednesday.
Though both buildings were cleared and deemed safe, students may not return to the buildings to retrieve personal items until school resumes Thursday.
Previous Coverage: The Clarkston School District has evacuated Lincoln Middle School and Heights Elementary School Wednesday afternoon due to a bomb threat at Lincoln.
Both schools have been evacuated to Life Center Church located at 2377 Appleside Blvd. Parents and guardians listed on emergency contact lists are encouraged to check out their students for the day. Photo identification is required.
Students not picked up by 1:30 p.m. will be transported by district transportation to their homes.
The investigation is ongoing. The School District asks that no one comes to the school until district and police officials have determined the building is clear.
Original Story : The Clarkston School District says they have identified the source of a potential school threat on Tuesday.
The district said in a press release Wednesday morning that a report was made to Lincoln Middle School administrators that a student had advised others to "stay home".
"The comment made the students feel uncomfortable and the students followed district protocol and reported it," the district said. "These allegations were immediately and thoroughly investigated by school administration, as well as local law enforcement. The source of the comment has been identified."
The school district says they do not believe there is a threat to the safety of students, staff or the community.
The district is working with law enforcement, however, it was not clear if the student who made the comment was arrested.