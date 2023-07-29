SPOKANE, Wash. — Westbound I-90 off-ramp to Lincoln Street will be closed July 30 for Washington State Department of Transportation to to replace and upgrade equipment.
WSDOT crews will be replacing the attenuator, an electronic device that reduces the amplitude of an electrical signal, on the I-90 off-ramp to Lincoln Street.
The closure will start at 4:30 a.m. on July 30 and crews will be working until 3:00 p.m. that afternoon.
Travelers will need to use alternate routes during the closure. Drivers can use Division Street or the Maple/Walnut Street interchanges to exit I-90 and access downtown Spokane.
Early heads up to travelers, if you plan to use westbound I-90 on Sunday, crews will have the Lincoln Street off-ramp closed for attenuator replacement. Drivers will need to use Maple or Division Street while the off-ramp is closed from 4:30am Sunday to 3pm Sunday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/OccXh1PZna— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 28, 2023
Crews will be brining in large equipment to help with the replacement. They will be blocking the off-ramp in order to safely maneuver equipment around.
Before you head out the door, check WSDOT Travel Alerts page for highway contitions and closures.