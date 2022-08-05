The entire town of Lind is being evacuated and 10 homes have been lost due to a fast-moving wildfire.

LIND, Wash. - The Lind Fire which destroyed multiple homes and caused town-wide evacuations is now fully contained, accoridng to Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

ACSO said the firefighter who had to be airlifted to Spokane is now home with his family and recovering. 

Local crews are mopping up and monitoring hot spots.

Last Updated: August 5 at 10:30 a.m.

In a statewide briefing, DNR officials said the Lind Fire is not yet contained but is "looking really good."

DNR said firefighting progress is moving in the right direction and they are optimistic that there will be no more damage to structures. 

Last Updated: August 5 at 8:30 a.m.

All evacuations have now been lifted for the Lind Fire, after 14 structures, including six homes and eight other structures, were lost to a quick-moving wildfire. Officials say the fire is now contained and under control, but crews will work through the night to make sure it doesn't spark back up.

State fire assistance was put in place to support local firefighters who are working to contain it. Ground and air support responded to the fire.

The fire started on the south side of the town and began approaching homes. Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) and Washington State Patrol (WSP) crews are helping with evacuations.

Entire town of Lind being evacuated, 10 homes already lost to quick-moving wildfire

Highway 395 was closed in both directions as well as SR 21 but has since been reopened. 

The Red Cross was assisting displaced people at the Ritzville Elementary School.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

