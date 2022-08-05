LIND, Wash. - After destroying 14 structures Wednesday, the Adams County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said the Lind Fire is now fully contained.
ACSO said the firefighter who was airlifted to Spokane is now home with his family and recovering.
Local crews are mopping up and monitoring hot spots.
Last Updated: August 5 at 10:30 a.m.
In a statewide briefing, Washington Department of Natural Resource (DNR) officials said the Lind Fire is not yet contained but is "looking really good."
DNR said firefighting progress is moving in the right direction and they are optimistic that there will be no more damage to structures.
Last Updated: August 5 at 8:30 a.m.
All evacuations have now been lifted for the Lind Fire, after 14 structures, including six homes and eight other structures, were lost to a quick-moving wildfire. Officials say the fire is now contained and under control, but crews will work through the night to make sure it doesn't spark back up.
State fire assistance was put in place to support local firefighters who are working to contain it. Ground and air support responded to the fire.
The fire started on the south side of the town and began approaching homes. Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) and Washington State Patrol (WSP) crews are helping with evacuations.
Highway 395 was closed in both directions as well as SR 21 but has since been reopened.
Update regarding the wildfire burning south of Lind: We have reopened US 395 in the area but our crews are on standby if the fire warrants a closure. State Route 21 is also open but be advised there are some low visibility areas.— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 4, 2022
The Red Cross was assisting displaced people at the Ritzville Elementary School.
#UPDATE: Just arrived at Ritzville Grade School, the evac site for those in Lind, which had a population of around 600 people. Shelter is about 20 min north of the front lines of the fire south of Lind.@KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/g7ANp5boke— Guy Tannenbaum (@guytannenbaum) August 4, 2022
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
