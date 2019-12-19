POST FALLS, Idaho - The City of Post Falls says some customers can expect their water being shut off for about four hours Thursday.
The City says a line break has led to the Water Division doing an emergency water shutdown in the area of Walnut St. from Poleline south to W. 22nd and from Compton to Walnut on W. 23rd.
Post Falls is in the process of notifying customers, and expected the water to be shut off for about four hours starting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.