The cold front that brought us the damaging winds yesterday is continuing to track to the east, which is leaving us with lingering winds that will gradually die down. We will look for gusts today closer to the 25-30mph range compared to our maximum gust recorded at the airport yesterday at 56mph.
We are continuing to watch for mountain snow. If you are one of our essential drivers headed across the passes expect slow going conditions. That snow will taper off as we head into the second half of the day. As a matter of fact Winter Weather Advisories and Storm Warnings will be expiring this morning.
Skies today should be mostly clear with daytime highs moving into the upper 40s. Mostly clear skies tonight leave us with overnight lows in the mid 20s. High pressure does build back in this week which will mean drier conditions and a return of the 60s.