Lingering mountain snow will continue to cause concerns for those traveling over mountain asses through the weekend. Please be prepared for winter travel.
Blustery conditions are expected by the second half of the weekend as an atmospheric river takes aim at the Pacific northwest. We will see a mix of rain and snow to start our Sunday, with wind gust to 25 mph. Scattered showers and breezy conditions will continue into Monday.
On the upside, daytime highs are expected to climb into the 40's, with overnight lows in the upper 20's and 30's through next week.
