Leslie Lowe
Daytime highs will rebound back into the mid to upper 80's Tuesday and Wednesday, with lingering chances for thunderstorms up across the Canadian border Tuesday.  A weak system will push across the northern mountains of Washington Wednesday/Wednesday night, bringing mainly the threat of breezy westerly winds. 
High pressure will once again strengthen into the weekend, pushing daytime highs back into the mid to upper 90's and triple digits into next week. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!