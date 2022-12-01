On and off snow showers will continue for some through the day on Thursday, but it will feel like a break for many of us after the crazy snow on Wednesday. Our break continues through much of Friday before our next system looks to bring some very light snow chances Friday night-Saturday.
 
Cold air will now settle in, keeping high temperatures well below freezing, and overnight lows near single-digits all the way through next week. That also means snow and ice remain on the roadways and we will continue to watch for slick roads, especially any that have yet to be plowed and/or treated. 

