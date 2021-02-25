Snow tapers off for the valley floors by this afternoon, with lingering chances for a rain/snow mix and wind gust 25-30 mph through this afternoon.
The mountains will continue to get hammered with moderate to heavy snowfall that is expected to continue through Saturday morning. There are numerous winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings in place through Friday and early Saturday morning. Be sure to check the pass report before you travel through any of the mountain passes, expect winter driving conditions, possible slow downs or closures from the Cascades to the Idaho Panhandle and NE mountains of Oregon.
Friday, lingering light snow and gusty winds will continue, before we quiet down for the weekend with temperatures in the upper 30's and low 40's.
