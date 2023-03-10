Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Davenport, Spokane Valley, Downtown Spokane, Hayden, Fairfield, Post Falls, Worley, Cheney, Airway Heights, Coeur d'Alene, and Rockford. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will have a difficult time accumulating on roads in the afternoon and then start to see slushy accumulations on roads in the evening as temperatures cool. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&