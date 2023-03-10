Another 1-3" of snow is possible overnight Friday into Saturday morning for extreme eastern Washington and North Idaho.  With overnight lows falling below freezing, watch for icy roadways, sidewalks and parking lots as you are headed out and about Saturday morning. 
 
Aside from lingering mountain snow, this weekend looks relatively quiet with highs in the low to mid 40's and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20's.  
 
Another round of unsettled weather is on the way next week, with rain moving in on Monday and or a rain/snow mix for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 40's and 50's to kick off the week and overnight lows in the upper 20's and 30's.

