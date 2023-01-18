OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington state's Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) is set to open applications for at least 44 social equity retail cannabis licenses in March.
The licenses come from a pool that LCB reserved from those that were forfeited, cancelled, revoked or never issued.
The program is part of LCB's efforts to rectify historic injustices that resulted from enforcement of cannabis laws on certain communities in Washington state. The 2012 ballot measure initiative that legalized recreational use of cannabis by adults did not acknowledge those disproportionate harms.
In 2020, LCB developed agency-request legislation that created the state Social Equity program, the Social Equity in Cannabis Task Force and the opportunity to provide a limited number of cannabis retail licenses to individuals disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of cannabis prohibition laws.
To qualify for Social Equity licenses, applicants must have at least a 51% majority ownership interest, must have lived in Washington state for six months and must meet two of the following requirements:
- Lived in an a "disproportionately impacted area" (DIA) in Washington state for five years between 1980 and 2010
- Have been, or have a family member who has been arrested or convicted of a cannabis offense
- Have a household income in the year prior to submitting the application less than the median household income within the state of Washington, which is $82,400
DIAs were defined by the legislature and include areas with a high poverty rate, high rate of participation in income-based federal programs, high rate of unemployment and a high rate of convictions.
LCB will host webinars on Jan. 24 and Jan. 28 to inform and help guide applicants through the process and the documentation they will need to apply.
Applicants can begin at the Social Equity section of the LCB website. The site provides a checklist of steps applicants can take now to prepare. The application window will be open from Mar. 1 until Mar. 30 at 5 p.m.