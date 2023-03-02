SPOKANE, Wash. — With the announcement of her candidacy on Thursday morning, former State Director of Commerce Lisa Brown kicked off what’s shaping up to be a contentious 2023 Spokane Mayoral Race.
Brown held an announcement event at the Women’s Club of Spokane, touting her years of political experience and announcing her motivation for stepping down from her former job.
"I left a good job at the State Department of Commerce," Brown said. "And I’m running for mayor because the ineffective leadership coming out of the (sic) Mayor Woodward’s office has been holding us back."
Within the hour, Woodward’s campaign went on the offensive, releasing an Instagram post attacking Brown. The post claimed that Brown voted for over $2 billion in tax hikes while giving herself a pay raise, voted to raise education prices in the state, voted for a property tax increase and voted for a state income tax.
"I think there’s a definite delineation between the two of us," Woodward said in a media event held Thursday afternoon. "I am not a career politician; she is a career politician. She hasn’t seen a tax hike that she doesn’t like."
The two have conflicted before, primarily on the homeless encampment in Spokane, Camp Hope. In September, Brown signed on to a scathing letter from multiple state agencies, claiming Mayor Woodward’s deadlines to close the camp "sets up those living within the camp for failure."
"Four years ago, the mayor ran on two issues, homelessness and crime downtown" Brown said at Thursday morning’s event. "But most people would tell you that we have made little genuine progress on those issues, and many would say that things feel worse."
Mayor Woodward disagreed with that characterization, listing her accomplishments in those areas at her Thursday event.
"One of those priorities that I came into office talking about was housing, and it continues to be," Woodward said. "We have made some great accomplishments at the city level."