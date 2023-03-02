SPOKANE, Wash. - On March 2, Washington State Department of Commerce director, Lisa Brown, announced her run for Spokane mayor at The Woman’s Club of Spokane.
"I am running for mayor because I love this city, and right now it feels like Spokane is stuck in neutral," said Brown. "Mayor Woodward’s ineffective leadership is holding us back.
In an interview last year, she told the Spokesman-Review she was considering a run, though she hadn't made a decision at the time.
"I have considered that, and I haven’t made a decision about it," Brown said in a December 2022 interview. "And it’s not an easy decision, because this work here at Commerce is really important."
Brown has since announced her plans to step down as DOC director, effective March 3, and she has officially entered the mayoral race.
"We need a mayor who can inspire people to work together not only to address our challenges but to create lasting progress. I’ve spent my career as a champion for Spokane, bringing people together to solve problems, and I’m excited to bring that leadership and experience to the mayor’s office."
Brown said her decades of leadership will lend three essential elements to her role as mayor: listening to and learning from the community, uniting people and organizations around common and achievable goals, and identifying and mobilizing resources to make those goals a reality.
Lisa Brown has had a long history working in government. Before serving as DOC director, Brown worked as the Chancellor of Washington State University. She also acted first as the minority leader of the Washington Senate and then the majority leader from2005-12, having served in the Senate since January 1997. She was also a member of the House of Representatives from 1993-97.
In 2018, Brown faced incumbent Cathy McMorris-Rodgers for 5th District Representative in the House. Though she lost, she received the largest percentage of votes for a Democrat candidate in the district in over two decades.
On the ballot for Spokane's mayor, Brown will be facing Nadine Woodward, elected in 2019. Last July, Woodward announced she is running for re-election.
Updated: March 2 at 12 p.m.
RIGHT NOW: We are learning that Lisa Brown will make an announcement today in Spokane at 11 a.m. the information available to us is that she will make an “announcement about future plans.” @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/yiRHaZp5WS— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) March 2, 2023