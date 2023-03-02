SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Department of Commerce director, Lisa Brown, is set to make an announcement about her plans to run for Spokane mayor at The Woman’s Club of Spokane on March 2 at 11 a.m., according to sources.
In an interview last year, she told the Spokesman-Review she was considering a run, though she hadn't made a decision at the time.
"I have considered that, and I haven’t made a decision about it," Brown said in a December 2022 interview. "And it’s not an easy decision, because this work here at Commerce is really important."
RIGHT NOW: We are learning that Lisa Brown will make an announcement today in Spokane at 11 a.m. the information available to us is that she will make an “announcement about future plans.” @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/yiRHaZp5WS— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) March 2, 2023
Brown has since announced her plans to step down as DOC director, effective March 3.
Lisa Brown has had a long history working in government. Before serving as DOC director, Brown worked as the Chancellor of Washington State University. She also acted first as the minority leader of the Washington Senate and then the majority leader from2005-12, having served in the Senate since January 1997. She was also a member of the House of Representatives from 1993-97.
In 2018, Brown faced incumbent Cathy McMorris-Rodgers for 5th District Representative in the House. Though she lost, she received the largest percentage of votes for a Democrat candidate in the district in over two decades.
In a bid for Spokane's mayor, Brown would be facing Nadine Woodward, elected in 2019. Last July, Woodward announced she is running for re-election.