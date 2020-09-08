New wildfires

Cold Springs Road Fire - Burning near Omak 

Sleepy Hollow Fire- Burning near Omak
 
Fry FireBurning near Moon Mountain in Twin Lakes 
 
Inchelium Highway Fire - Burning near Hall Creek.
 
Kewa Field Fire - Burning near Kewa Valley
 
Whitney Road Fire - Burning near Davenport
 
Hawk Creek Fire - Burning near Davenport
 
Christensen Road Fire - Burning near the Spokane Airport on Highway-2
 
Babb Road Fire- Burning near Spangle
 
Hunter Fire - Burning in Bonners County 
 
Colfax Complex Fire - Burning near Colfax 
 
Apple Acres Fire - Burning in Chelan County 
 
Bev Burke Fire - Burning in Grant County, north of George
 
Sunnyside Complex FireBurning near Orofino
 
Malden Fire - Destroyed entire town in Whitman County 
 
Cliff Fire - Burning in Heyburn State Park 
 
Trails Fire - Burning near Northern Quest Casino 

