Cold Springs Road Fire - Burning near Omak
Sleepy Hollow Fire- Burning near Omak
Fry Fire - Burning near Moon Mountain in Twin Lakes
Inchelium Highway Fire - Burning near Hall Creek.
Kewa Field Fire - Burning near Kewa Valley
Whitney Road Fire - Burning near Davenport
Hawk Creek Fire - Burning near Davenport
Christensen Road Fire - Burning near the Spokane Airport on Highway-2
Babb Road Fire- Burning near Spangle
Hunter Fire - Burning in Bonners County
Colfax Complex Fire - Burning near Colfax
Apple Acres Fire - Burning in Chelan County
Bev Burke Fire - Burning in Grant County, north of George
Sunnyside Complex Fire - Burning near Orofino
Malden Fire - Destroyed entire town in Whitman County
Cliff Fire - Burning in Heyburn State Park
Trails Fire - Burning near Northern Quest Casino
