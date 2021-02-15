School classroom

Severe weather is prompting school districts to close or move classes to remote learning. Here are the changes from districts for Tuesday. 

Washtucna School District: All students remote learning 

Moscow School District: All students remote learning

LaCrosse School District: All students remote learning 

St. John Endicott School District: All students remote learning

Garfield Palouse Schools: Two hour delay, busses on paved roads only. No breakfast and no preschool 

