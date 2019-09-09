Little boy gets surprise from his favorite football team, after being bullied for homemade fan gear

Courtesy: Facebook/ Laura Snyder

A little boy got a huge surprise form his favorite college football team, after getting bullied for his homemade fan gear.

An elementary school student in Florida didn't have any University of Tennessee apparel for "College Colors Day" at school, so he made his own. By lunch, he was in tears for what kids were saying about his shirt.

In hopes of raising his spirits, his teacher asked friends if they had contacts with the school who could help surprise him with fan gear.

But the university didn't stop there. They decided to make the little boy's shirt an official design.

The little boy's shirt design was so popular, it crashed the University of Tennessee's website.  A portion of proceeds from every shirt sold will be donated to @STOMPOutBullyng.

