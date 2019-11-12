“We love to read” said Anna Marlatt. “It opens new worlds. It's awesome for our kids to know how to read.”
Anna and her husband love nothing more than a good story. Their passion for pages have already rubbed off on their own four children, and now they are shifting their focus to your kids.
“I have seen little free libraries around and I was nagging my husband to make us one,” she said. “I finally threatened to just put a box out in the front yard.”
That got the pages turning!
“He's handy and doesn't like to do anything ordinary,” Anna said. “He went and found an old tank. He painted it. I couldn't be happier.”
Wayne worked on the project while recovering from an injury.
“It didn’t take long,” he said. “I’m proud of it.”
The couple hoped the refurbished tank outside their home near Frederick and Mullan would be eye catching, especially for kids.
“We put all the kids books on the bottom so they can easily grab them,” Anna said.
Donations have piled up, ensuring the tank is never on “E."
“I've had people drop off boxes upon boxes on the front porch,” she said.
And once restocked they never last long.
“See, it is empty,” she said. “This makes us so happy.
The couple is always looking for even more books to cycle through. If you’re interested, you can’t miss it as your driving along Mullan.
