Leslie Lowe

Increasing clouds and winds today ahead of a quick hitting cold front that will deliver scattered showers and wind gust 20-25 mph (30-35 mph for Central Washington) Wednesday. Temperatures will come down slightly into the upper 50's through mid-week. 

Behind this system, our weather rebounds, with a return to sunshine and daytime highs heading into the upper 60's through the weekend and hopefully into the 70's to start this next week.  

