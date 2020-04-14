Increasing clouds and winds today ahead of a quick hitting cold front that will deliver scattered showers and wind gust 20-25 mph (30-35 mph for Central Washington) Wednesday. Temperatures will come down slightly into the upper 50's through mid-week.
Behind this system, our weather rebounds, with a return to sunshine and daytime highs heading into the upper 60's through the weekend and hopefully into the 70's to start this next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.