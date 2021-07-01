Little Spokane River Shuttle is back starting July 3

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Little Spokane River Shuttle is back on Sundays starting July 3 and running through Sept. 5. 

Spokane Parks and Recreation will provide transportation from the Nine Mile Take Out of the Little Spokane River to the put-in at St. George's. 

You can purchase a single ticket or a season pass.

