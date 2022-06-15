COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - With summer right around the corner, the Live After 5 concert series in north Idaho is kicking off today.

Hundreds of people are expected to gather at McEuen Park for the return of Live After 5 which is focused on bringing unique music artists to north Idaho at an affordable cost. On Wednesdays throughout the summer there will be a concert at McEuen Park in Coeur d'Alene and on Thursdays the series will move over to Tullamore Park in Post Falls.

Gates at the park open at 4:30 p.m. and tickets are available online or at the event. Day passes are available for $15 for ages 13 and older. Kids under 12 are free.

The concert series tonight kicks off with the Powell Brothers, a country rock band out of Houston, Tx.

