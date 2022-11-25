Elk Soup auction

SPOKANE, Wash. - A live auction at the Philanthropy Center will be held on Dec. 2, with proceeds directly supporting native artists and Elk Soup, a nonprofit dedicating to empowering native families.

Held on First Friday, the doors will open at 3 p.m., with the auction officially underway at 5 p.m. with spoken word. From 7-9 p.m., the art auction will be held, with a special ribbon skirt auction at 8. 

Bids can be placed in person, or online at Facebook. Sales proceeds will be split 90% to artists, 10% to Elk Soup. 

A list of artists presented at the auction are available at the Elk Soup Facebook page!

