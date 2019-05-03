Live power line incident South Hill 5-3-19

A man was safely removed from a vehicle after a crash led to a live power line draping the car Friday morning on the South Hill.

Crews say a semi truck took a turn wide and crashed into a power pole at Grand Ave. & 14th, leading to the live power line draping over an SUV and trapping the driver in it. Avista crews were able to secure the line, allowing the man to exit the car safely.

No injuries were reported. Grand Ave. reopened after crews were able to clear the scene around 9:20 Friday.

