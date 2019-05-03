A man was safely removed from a vehicle after a crash led to a live power line draping the car Friday morning on the South Hill.
Crews say a semi truck took a turn wide and crashed into a power pole at Grand Ave. & 14th, leading to the live power line draping over an SUV and trapping the driver in it. Avista crews were able to secure the line, allowing the man to exit the car safely.
No injuries were reported. Grand Ave. reopened after crews were able to clear the scene around 9:20 Friday.
14th/Grand. A truck has made contact with a pole, trapping an adult male in a vehicle due to a live power line. pic.twitter.com/MH1CzE6rUU— Brian Schaeffer (@SpokaneFire) May 3, 2019
BREAKING: Driver trapped in his SUV after a truck knocked over a power pole sending a live wire onto the SUV at Grand and 14th on the South Hill. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/hgZ6vo8mSE— Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) May 3, 2019
UPDATE: The driver was safely removed from his SUV. Crews are clearing the scene and the intersection will be back open momentarily. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/UghwXvZAK1— Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) May 3, 2019