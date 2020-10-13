Weather Authority Alert

Eastern Washington and north Idaho is seeing wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Avista customers affected: 5,072

Inland Power customers affected: 1,095

  • Inland Power said they estimate outages will be restored by 11:30 p.m.
  • At the height of the outages, over eight percent of Inland Power customers were without power.

Northern Lights customers affected: 352

Kootenai Electric customers affected: 563

Information will be updated as it is received. 

