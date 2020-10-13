Eastern Washington and north Idaho is seeing wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Avista customers affected: 5,072
Inland Power customers affected: 1,095
- Inland Power said they estimate outages will be restored by 11:30 p.m.
- At the height of the outages, over eight percent of Inland Power customers were without power.
⚠️OUTAGE UPDATE (6:20 p.m.) This outage is impacting our VERA substation in eastern Spokane County. Crews have estimated that power will be restored around 11:30 p.m.— Inland Power (@InlandPower) October 14, 2020
Northern Lights customers affected: 352
Kootenai Electric customers affected: 563
Information will be updated as it is received.
