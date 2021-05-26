LIVE UPDATES: Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow appear in court after formally being accused of murdering children, other charges May 26, 2021 May 26, 2021 Updated 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save REXBURG, Idaho - In a court appearance Wednesday, Chad Daybell's arraignment was set for June 9.The exact time has not been set yet but it is expected to happen sometime that morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chad Daybell Court Lori Vallow Law Arraignment Rexburg Idaho Update Local Weather Currently in Spokane 65°F Fair 65°F / 51°F 11 AM 65°F 12 PM 67°F 1 PM 69°F 2 PM 69°F 3 PM 70°F Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesSpokane resident's wake up to man kicking in apartment door, confront him with firearmEmployee's sneaky 9-1-1 call stops robbery in its tracksMan who stabbed, nearly decapitated Spokane woman, Makayla Young, set for sentencing MondayOfficial cause of death announced in death of 8-year-old Jacob MunozGov. Jay Inslee announces new protections for workers getting vaccinated or quarantining, extends mask guidelines to reflect CDCGrandmother, 72, loses custody of granddaughters after asking for help‘A wolf in sheep’s clothing’: Family of Makayla Young face her killer in Spokane courtroomNew court documents in road rage killing may support accused man's story, his comments from jailAnthony Fuerte, convicted of murdering 24-year-old Makayla Young, sentenced to 30 years in prisonEWU president recommends eliminating some music majors, journalism programs, education majors as University looks to the future Videos Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source. KHQ Daily Weather Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! From Gonzaga, WSU, EWU and more. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists More Video From This Section Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow in court Wednesday morning after being charged in murder of two children 3 hrs ago $4.5 million in grants given to programs to get kids outside Updated 15 hrs ago Cruises to Alaska set to start again in July May 25, 2021 Third teen arrested for deadly drive-by shooting at North Town mall May 25, 2021 WATCH: Lori Isenberg to be sentenced for murdering husband in Lake Coeur d'Alene May 24, 2021 Lori Isenberg to be sentenced for husbands murder in Lake Coeur d'Alene Updated May 24, 2021 Local law enforcement connect with community at 'Back the Blue' event Updated May 23, 2021 WATCH: Drought conditions historically high heading into summer May 21, 2021 Load more {{title}} Dec 31, 1969 1 min to consume © Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Subscribe Weather Alerts Subscribe Top Stories Subscribe