ST. ATHONY, Idaho - Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow will both be in court Tuesday in Fremont County. 

The pair is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, grand theft by deception, grand theft, and insurance fraud in the deaths of Vallow's children. Daybell is also accused in the murder of his wife, Tammy Daybell. 

Daybell arrived at the Fremont County Courthouse just after 8 a.m. His hearing was set to begin at 9 a.m. The state brought four witnesses for the court to consider transferring the jury from Ada County to Fremont County where the crimes occurred.

Daybell was granted a change of venue in October 2021, Daybell's attorney argued he wouldn't get a fair trial in Fremont County with the media attention the case had gathered.

Lori Vallow was just deemed fit to stand trial earlier this month after initially being found incompetent. She is expected to appear in court at 1 p.m.

The remains of Vallow's two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, were found on buried on Daybell's property in 2020.

Court documents said Lori Vallow believed her children had been possessed by evil spirits and turned into zombies.

