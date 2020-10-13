Eastern Washington and north Idaho is seeing wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Avista customers affected: 8,323
Inland Power customers affected: 1,159
- Inland Power said they estimate outages will be restored by 11:30 p.m.
- 1 in 10 Inland Power customers are out of power in Spokane.
- Over eight percent of Inland Power customers are without power.
⚠️OUTAGE UPDATE (6:20 p.m.) This outage is impacting our VERA substation in eastern Spokane County. Crews have estimated that power will be restored around 11:30 p.m.— Inland Power (@InlandPower) October 14, 2020
Northern Lights customers affected: 377
Kootenai Electric customers affected: 1,580
Information will be updated as it is received.
