Weather Authority Alert

Eastern Washington and north Idaho is seeing wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Avista customers affected: 6,852

Inland Power customers affected: 3,552

  • in 10 Inland Power customers are out of power in Spokane.
  • Over eight percent of Inland Power customers are without power.

Northern Lights customers affected: 6

Kootenai Electric customers affected: 0

Information will be updated as it is received. 

