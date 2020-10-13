Eastern Washington and north Idaho is seeing wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Avista customers affected: 6,852
Inland Power customers affected: 3,552
- 1 in 10 Inland Power customers are out of power in Spokane.
- Over eight percent of Inland Power customers are without power.
Northern Lights customers affected: 6
Kootenai Electric customers affected: 0
Information will be updated as it is received.
