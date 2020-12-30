Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TODAY AND TONIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, Oakesdale, Tekoa, Uniontown, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Davenport, Rockford, and Fairfield. * WHEN...Through 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute and may impact the evening commute on Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&