...WINTER STORM TODAY AND TONIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.
* WHERE...Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, Oakesdale, Tekoa, Uniontown,
Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney,
Davenport, Rockford, and Fairfield.
* WHEN...Through 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute and may impact the
evening commute on Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
