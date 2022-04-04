SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ has placed a Weather Authority Alert for strong winds throughout Monday afternoon and into the evening. There's a potential for gusts approaching 50-60 mph which could mean downed trees, downed power lines and outages in our region.

We're tracking the effects of the storm here and will continue to bring you the most up-to-date information as the weather system moves through the area.

6:45 p.m. - SR 291 BLOCKED

WSDOT reports a tree that had been precariously hanging over SR 291 fell into the roadway, completely blocking the highway. Crews had closed the area to traffic before the fall, so no one was injured by the tree. It did catch powerlines on the way down, however.

The area is expected to be closed for at least a few hours while crews work to clear the roadway.

Meanwhile, outages have spiked again. Avista has over 8,000 affected customers from 216 active outages.

Inland Power reports over 6,000 without power, with the bulk of outages found in Stevens and Spokane counties.

Kootenai Electric show just over 400 currently without service.

5:15 p.m. - DOWNED TREE BLOCKING ROAD AT 8th AND CARNAHAN

4:30 p.m. - BLOCKED ROADS AND SPARKING LINES

Several downed trees have partially or fully blocked some roads, and first responders have worked hard to clear them quickly. A smattering of brush and vegetation fires caused by sparking downed powerlines have also broken out.

Kootenai Electric states they have a reports of several outages in the area, currently affecting around 280 customers. Meanwhile, Avista has reduced the number of outages to around 6,800 affected homes, and Inland Power numbers around 4,000.

The National Weather Service stated 60 mph winds were detected at the airport today. They also state that the wind should slowly start to die down from this point on, but will still continue on into the night.

Here's a map of peak wind speeds through 3 pm. A 60 mph gust was noted at the Spokane Airport. The speeds are likely near their peak, but the weakening won't be very quick either. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/YK6DrkgfN4 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) April 4, 2022

2:30 p.m. - DOWNED LINES

Avista currently reports more than 8,400 customers without power from over 100 active outages. The worst of the outages are north of Spokane, with more than 1,000 customers affected near Chewelah.

Inland Power also has more than 2,500 customers without power.

⚠️ OUTAGE ALERT (1:55 p.m.) Winds have caused outages around our service territory. There is a large outage in Stevens & N. Spokane counties. Crews will make repairs as quickly & safely as possible. See our outage map for the very latest information. https://t.co/AXggcVi5Hs pic.twitter.com/jFPPxL4owi — Inland Power (@InlandPower) April 4, 2022

First responders are responding to multiple downed powerlines and at least one tree on a house. If you're out in the weather right now, be mindful of any downed lines in the road or other hazards and report them to emergency services.

1:45 p.m. - SPECIAL WEATHER ALERT FOR KELLOG, PINEHURST, OSBURN - IDAHO

The National Weather Service has issued a warning for areas of north Idaho that could see marble-sized hailed coupled with 50-mph winds.

The warning lasts until 2:15 p.m. Monday. NWS advises people in the area to seek a sturdy shelter.

1:00 p.m. - POWER OUTAGES ON SOUTH HILL AND CHEWELAH

Just over 3,000 Avista customers are without power near Manito Park on Spokane's South Hill. Right now, there's no estimate on when power will be restored. Crews are currently investigating.

Another, smaller outage is affecting Avista customers in Chewelah. About 70 buildings are without power with no estimate on restoration.

Inland Power is also reporting an outage just east of Deer Park that has around 200 customers without power. They have a crew investigating.

If power is out in your area or you spot a downed power line, here's what to do.