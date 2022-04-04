SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ has placed a Weather Authority Alert for strong winds throughout Monday afternoon and into the evening. There's a potential for gusts approaching 50-60 mph which could mean downed trees, downed power lines and outages in our region.
We're tracking the effects of the storm here and will continue to bring you the most up-to-date information as the weather system moves through the area.
2:30 p.m. - DOWNED LINES
Avista currently reports more than 8,400 customers without power from over 100 active outages. The worst of the outages are north of Spokane, with more than 1,000 customers affected near Chewelah.
Inland Power also has more than 2,500 customers without power.
⚠️ OUTAGE ALERT (1:55 p.m.) Winds have caused outages around our service territory. There is a large outage in Stevens & N. Spokane counties. Crews will make repairs as quickly & safely as possible. See our outage map for the very latest information. https://t.co/AXggcVi5Hs pic.twitter.com/jFPPxL4owi— Inland Power (@InlandPower) April 4, 2022
First responders are responding to multiple downed powerlines and at least one tree on a house. If you're out in the weather right now, be mindful of any downed lines in the road or other hazards and report them to emergency services.
1:45 p.m. - SPECIAL WEATHER ALERT FOR KELLOG, PINEHURST, OSBURN - IDAHO
The National Weather Service has issued a warning for areas of north Idaho that could see marble-sized hailed coupled with 50-mph winds.
The warning lasts until 2:15 p.m. Monday. NWS advises people in the area to seek a sturdy shelter.
A special weather statement has been issued for Kellogg ID, Pinehurst ID, Osburn ID until 2:15 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/1Vb3woUwEi— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) April 4, 2022
1:00 p.m. - POWER OUTAGES ON SOUTH HILL AND CHEWELAH
Just over 3,000 Avista customers are without power near Manito Park on Spokane's South Hill. Right now, there's no estimate on when power will be restored. Crews are currently investigating.
Another, smaller outage is affecting Avista customers in Chewelah. About 70 buildings are without power with no estimate on restoration.
Inland Power is also reporting an outage just east of Deer Park that has around 200 customers without power. They have a crew investigating.
If power is out in your area or you spot a downed power line, here's what to do.