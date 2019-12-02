PULLMAN, Wash. - Following comments made by Washington State University's Head Football Coach to Mike Leach to a Spokesman-Review reporter, KHQ contacted the school and asked whether Leach will be disciplined in any way.
WSU's Vice-President of Marketing and Communications said that "Pat Chun, WSU Director of Athletics, spoke with Coach Mike Leach on Friday evening regarding Leach's comments at the post-game news conference. AD Chun also addressed the coach's remarks directly with the editor of the Spokesman-Review following the game."
In the post-game news conference, Coach Leach told S-R sports columnist John Blanchette to "live your little meager life in your little hole and write nasty things and if that makes you feel even, you go right ahead." This was after calling him a 'sanctimonious troll.' Blanchette's column on Saturday morning did not address the exchange.

