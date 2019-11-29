SEATTLE Same old Apple Cup, different day. For a 7th year in a row, Washington State's vaunted air-raid offense was grounded by Washington, as the Huskies tightened their stranglehold on the football rivalry.
The Cougs hadn't scored a first quarter touchdown against the Huskies since 2012, which also happens to be the last time the Cougs beat the Huskies. That drought finally came to an end on the Cougs' opening drive, when Max Borghi found the end zone.
But that would be the Cougars first and only touchdown, as they would score just two more field goals the rest of the way. And the Huskies capitalized on three Wazzu turnovers in a 31-13 win.
Cougs Head Coach Mike Leach is now just 1-7 all-time in the yearly rivalry, and the frustration clearly spilled over into the post-game news conference, when Leach answered a question from Spokesman-Review columnist John Blanchette.
"We didn't win this one and I don't care to have a big discussion with you on it because I don't care what you think. You run your mouth in your little column like some sanctimonious troll, where you've never been fair or even-handed with us, so I really don't care what you think. Go ahead, cuz you're going to write some nasty stuff anyway, like you always do. And I don't really know which Coug way back when did something that offended you, and I really don't care about that either. But you can live your little meager life in your little hole and write nasty things and if that makes you feel even, you go right ahead."
