COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho - A very lively crowd at North Idaho College’s Board meeting Wednesday night. Instructors, students, taxpayers, and people from as far as an hour and a half away attended the meeting to speak out.
It was a packed house — 49 people spoke during public comment, both supporting and disagreeing with the board’s actions, at times getting tense.
"I’m concerned about where you’re at. You should not be proud of where you’re at," Gregory Green, who says he served on the Gonzaga Board of Regents, said.
Wednesday night, even former NIC students spoke out.
"I’m so sick and tired of you guys not having the guts to say what your end game is. To say what you want. And I’m sick of it. You’re pitiful," Tom Torgeson, a former NIC student, said.
People were fed up with the board’s performance, but we also heard from people who supported the board.
"I fully support the board that we elected. I support what you’re doing and the efforts to stabilize the accreditation." "I’m disappointed in the NIC staff. They did a no-confidence. I don’t know why you’re shooting yourselves in the foot. This is just insane that you just won’t be quiet and let the board do their job," Tim Plaus, who has six NIC students, said.
The public comment section lasted a little over two hours after Board Chair Greg McKenzie decided to extend it past the original 30 minutes. At least ten more people were signed up to speak.
Several people called on three of the board members to resign. Representatives from local school districts also attended to express concern about the Dual Enrollment Program, which allows high school students to obtain NIC college credits.
With all of the upset people at Wednesday night’s meeting, we got a reminder from a 14-year-old to just get along with one another.
"Instead of hating each other, let’s actually make change. Instead of saying screw off and stuff like that, let’s try to work together to try and make this college a better place for the future and the youth and fix accreditation issue," Kaylee Neal said.
The board also discussed accreditation, the show-cause letter and presidential leadership after NonStop Local had to leave.