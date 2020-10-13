Does the pandemic and election have you wishing you could live under a rock for the remainder of 2020? New Mexico might have the solution for that.
Leave it to New Mexico to build a hotel underground completely encased in rock that lets people escape the chaos of the world upstairs.
Between the dates of Nov. 2-7 guests can find new meaning in the term 'living in a cave' and skip nearly all election chaos happening around the world. A five night stay will set you back a whopping $25 plus tax.
The reservations are first-come-first-serve and for those who miss out, Hotels.com is offering 20% discounts to customers who use the 'UnderARock' code while checking out at other select locations.
The website advertised the stay as the perfect opportunity for "those who are experiencing election stress disorder." “After you’ve cast your ballot, you can check out of the newsfeed negativity and check in to a man-made cave,” the website advertised.
In a statement made by Hotels.com vice president Josh Belkin, he said “Political fatigue is real regardless of the year or election.” With the pandemic raging on alongside the upcoming election, many would argue the stress is even higher this year.
Belkin finished by saying, “We’re transforming an age-old idiom into a bookable experience, so individuals can relax, recharge, and recover, because who knows what else 2020 has in store for us.”
