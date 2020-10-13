Llamas escape truck on highway in Oregon, trooper steps in to wrangle back to safety

OREGON - Llama wrangling may not be a required skill, but it did come in handy for Oregon State Police (OSP) on Sunday. Now known as the "Llama Wrangler," Trooper Macy stepped into action on I-84.
Trooper Macy got a call from dispatch that a llama, yes, a llama, was in the road on the I-84 on-ramp at milepost 304 eastbound.
"I got there and sure enough a displeased mama llama was laying on the on-ramp," Macy said.
According to OSP, the owner was taking three llamas from Washington to Utah in the bed of a 1500 Dodge short bed pickup. The truck had a homemade stock rack that was apparently unable to hold the llamas well around corners.
"Fortunately enough for the llama and myself, the speeds were slow, and traffic was minimal," Trooper Macy said. "The owner got about a mile down the road before he realized his mama llama was missing out of the back of the truck. But of course, when he stopped his truck, the other 2 llamas bailed out, running free on the interstate."
The owner then ran back and gave Trooper Macy a rope to hook to the mama llama's harness.
"Mama llama refused to get up as you could see by her displeased facial expression… so I told him that I would llama sit, while he wrangled up the others," Trooper Macy said. "I snapped a photo of her because in my tenure I’ve yet to be successful in catching the elusive I-84 llama. In the end, mama llama was reloaded into the truck and provided some medication to ease her mama llama trauma and also reunited with the rest of her travel companions. The driver was warned for ORS 818.300 operating with a leaking or shifting load.”
