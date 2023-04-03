SPOKANE, Wash. - April marks sexual assault awareness month, and local organizations are joining forces with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) to aid victims.
Kristina Poffenroth, a local Victim Advocate at Lutheran Community Services, says that not only do they believe in the victims, but the first question they ask is, "what can we do to support you?"
As a Victim Advocate for six years, Poffenroth noted that recently there has been an apparent uptick in services requested and attributed this to COVID precautions being more relaxed.
"People are interacting more than they maybe were," Poffenroth said.
A key component of the work victim advocates perform at Lutheran Community Services is their relationship with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
"They often will call us with direct referrals," said Poffenroth.
Corporal Mark Gregory, the SCSO Public Information Officer, said the work of local victim advocacy groups is essential to the process and the public. Gregory also added that victim advocates are "huge" and that these types of organizations need to be funded as victims "need someone they can talk to."
However, federal budget cuts pose a significant threat to victim advocacy groups. Poffenroth added that advocacy groups "are asking the state legislature to close those gaps for us." If not, they are at risk of losing funding to provide services to victims and survivors in the community.