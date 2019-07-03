Several area firefighters teamed up to contain a brush fire from spreading towards an apartment complex in west Spokane Tuesday evening.
Numerous 911 calls came in reporting a brush fire near Sunset Drive and South Royal St. Fire crews from the Spokane Fire Department, Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Spokane County Fire District 10 responded and discovered a fast-moving fire in vegetation and large trees west of the Sleepy Hollow Apartments.
Over 30 personnel worked through rugged terrain to attack the fire. A regional effort from three agencies, crews were able to stop the fire's advance, holding the impact to less than an acre of dense forest and vegetation.
Structures had been threatened, but firefighters aggressive and swift approach prevented any from being damaged and no civilians were injured.
The fire was determined 100 percent contained, but DNR crews stuck around to observe the burn area Tuesday night to ensure vegetation wouldn't reignite and that residences remained safe.
DNR and SFD are investigating the cause of the fire.
The SFD reminds homeowners to take all necessary measures to protect their homes against threats of wildland fires, saying at minimum the following precautions should be taken:
-Maintain an area of non-combustible material within 3 feet of structures -Maintain surface vegetation at 3 inches or less -Remove all downed trees, brush, limbs, etc.
-Thin trees to ten feet between crowns
-Prune limbs on trees to fifteen feet above the ground -Dispose of all slash and flammable debris from your property.
-Clean the roof and gutters of needles, leaves, branches and other combustible materials -Locate the propane tank at least 10 feet from the structure and within a ten-foot clearing.
-Stack your firewood at least 100 feet from the house and always on the uphill side.