SPOKANE, Wash. - Local animals shelters have taken in dozens of beagle puppies recovered from a medical testing facility.
Spokane Humane Society took in 24 puppies, SpokAnimal took in 16 puppies and Kootenai Humane Society took in puppies as well.
Envigo RMS, a facility in Cumberland which breeds beagles for medical research, was accused by federal officials of a series of animal welfare violations in May. In June, the company announced plans to close the facility. The beagles were then released to the Humane Society of the United States, which would then transfer dogs to shelters for adoption.
In a post on Saturday, the Spokane Humane Society shared, "Our team here at Spokane Humane Society have been working hard to bring in these rescue beagle babies and they arrive this evening!"
"Their journey has been long," they said. "Bright, loving futures are ahead, and we are so grateful to be a part of this mission."
While Envigo was made to pay a fee for each of the dogs to help cover the costs of relocation, there is a lot that goes into the care of these pups while they await their forever homes.
SpokAnimal has taken in 16 beagle puppies, along with the Kootenai Humane Society, who has also taken some in. KHQ's Claire Graham was on hand as the rescue dogs arrived in Spokane, and will have exclusive video of the intake coming up Monday night on KHQ Local News 11@11.