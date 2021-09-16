SPOKANE, Wash. - A local Spokane Artist is creating an art project showcasing inclusion in the 509.
The project is called Taller: Lotería de Spokane, by Miguel Maltos Gonzales.
Gonzales said his project will feature 59 people within the community, playing off of the Spokane 509.
Showcasing their diversity, the good they do in the community, and inclusion.
Gonzales added that the portraits will all be in black-and-white next to each other to showcase equity amongst them.
"I choose to celebrate these people that sustain cultural heritage, create awareness to our diversity, develop programs bringing Spokane together and unite community in ways that promote an inclusive community," he said.
Lotería, is a traditional game of chance, similar to bingo, but using images on a deck of cards instead of numbered ping pong balls. Gonzales said that his project will be the Spokane version of this, and when it is finished it will be like the game.
He said he will start taking portraits next Tuesday and is asking for your help finding people to feature.
To highlight someone, visit his website at https://www.miguelgonzales.com/
Gonzales said that this project is expected to take six months, and when finished it will live on his website.