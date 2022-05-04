Local artist creates sculpture at Manito Park to honor park's history with swans

SPOKANE, Wash. - For the first time in nearly two decades, swans are gracing Manito Park's Mirror Pond. However, now, you'll have to appreciate the birds through a sculpture.
The sculpture features a pair of bronze-cast mute swans to "immortalize the community's love for the park, its beauty and history with the elegant birds."
It was created by a local Spokane artist, Vincent De Felice, and was gifted to the park by Washington Trust Bank.
De Felice was born in Spokane and holds degrees from both Spokane Falls Community College and Eastern Washington University. He's worked as the art director for North by Northwest Productions and Entertainment since 1993.
According to Spokane Parks & Recreation, Manito Park's record of providing a home for mute swans stretches back to the early 1900s. Keeping the birds safe and healthy was an ongoing challenge since they're not native to the region. Despite efforts to nurture the swans, they were gone by 2006.
"The statue returns the swan's spirit and legacy to Manito Park, and we can't wait to honor the beloved birds in their forever home," Jack Heath, president of Washington Trust Bank said. "It will create memories for generations to come without endangering and introducing animals who aren't indigenous to our area."