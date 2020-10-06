Local artist given opportunity to paint mural for Riverfront Park basketball court

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Arts is partnering with Hooptown USA to bring a large-scale addition to Spokane's public art collection through a court mural project.
The North Bank area of Riverfront Park, now under development, will include a state-of-the-art outdoor court complex and a Hall of Fame public space to celebrate the history of basketball in the region.
Local artist Joshua Martel has been selected to paint the mural in 2021 that will cover the multi-court complex.
Martel credits the sports he participates in, and the communities within, as being life-serving opportunities for growth. He sees the Riverfront Park court complex as a place that "will be the centerpiece for basketball in Spokane, it will be where the community comes together to grow, laugh and have fun."
Martel will be able to install the court mural in the spring of 2021 along with the help of several mural assistants.
As with the other outdoor court murals in this project, paint for these projects includes added grit to ensure the court is safe for the primary purpose of playing basketball.
All of the resurfacing work, painting, supplies and labor are being donated by Hooptown USA and MultiCare, with additional support from Spokane Arts, to benefit the neighborhoods and residents who frequent these Spokane parks.
